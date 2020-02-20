34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Warren refuses to disavow new super PAC

Ursula Perano

Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is relaxing her stance against super PACs after a group of progressive women formed Persist PAC to air pro-Warren ads ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses.

What they're saying: Warren on Thursday said of her new PAC's support: "If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I'll lead the charge. But that's how it has to be. It can't be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t."

Reality check: Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But the newly launched Persist has emerged to support the senator following her underwhelming performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

  • The Warren campaign told Axios earlier this week: "Senator Warren’s position hasn’t changed. Since day one of this campaign, she has made clear that she thinks all of the candidates should lock arms together and say we don’t want super PACS and billionaires to be deciding our Democratic nominee."
  • The campaign also told Politico last November: "Elizabeth Warren believes democracy is undermined by anonymous, dark-money attempts to influence voters — whether that influence is meant to help or hurt her candidacy."

Go deeper: Warren becomes fastest first-time presidential candidate to hit 3 million donations

Sign of the times: A pro-Warren super PAC

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Nevada. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of women progressives who back Sen. Elizabeth Warren has formed Persist PAC, a super PAC airing pro-Warren ads starting Wednesday in an effort to boost her performance ahead of Saturday's crucial Nevada caucuses, a spokesman told Axios.

Why it matters: Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But these supporters have concluded that before Warren can reform the system, she must win under the rules that exist — and that whether she likes it or not, their uncoordinated help may be needed to keep her viable through this weekend's contest and into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Updated Feb 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Elizabeth Warren endorsed by the Des Moines Register

Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a June town hall in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rhona Wise/AFP via Getty Images

The Des Moines Register's editorial board hailed Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "the best leader for these times" as it endorsed her for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday night.

Why it matters: It's another win for Warren who, along with 2020 rival Sen. Amy Klobuchar, was endorsed for president by the New York Times last Sunday. The endorsement comes just ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

Jan 26, 2020
Alexi McCammond

Warren becomes fastest first-time presidential candidate to hit 3 million donations

Photo: Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren reached 3 million donations faster than any other first-time presidential candidate, per a person familiar with the campaign's fundraising.

Why it matters: She reached this milestone today — about one week before Sen. Bernie Sanders did the same in 2016. While donations come from all over the country, the last-minute surge before the Iowa caucuses suggests growing momentum for Warren before the first nominating contests of 2020.

Jan 23, 2020