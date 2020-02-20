Warren refuses to disavow new super PAC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is relaxing her stance against super PACs after a group of progressive women formed Persist PAC to air pro-Warren ads ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses.

What they're saying: Warren on Thursday said of her new PAC's support: "If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I'll lead the charge. But that's how it has to be. It can't be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t."

Reality check: Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But the newly launched Persist has emerged to support the senator following her underwhelming performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Warren campaign told Axios earlier this week: "Senator Warren’s position hasn’t changed. Since day one of this campaign, she has made clear that she thinks all of the candidates should lock arms together and say we don’t want super PACS and billionaires to be deciding our Democratic nominee."

