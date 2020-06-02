Elizabeth Warren joins George Floyd protestors outside White House
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined protestors outside the White House on Tuesday calling for justice for George Floyd, according to reporters on the scene.
The big picture: Protests near the White House drew large crowds on Tuesday, even with a 7pm curfew in place and a military presence on the ground in the nation's capital.
- Warren told Washington Post reporter Teddy Amenabar: "I’m here today because nothing changes if we don’t speak out. It is not enough to stay comfortable in our homes and offices and say we stand in solidarity. It’s important that we get out on the front lines and call out racism everywhere."
- The senator was joined by her husband, Bruce, and dog Bailey.