Warren accuses Bloomberg of trying to "buy" Democratic nomination

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Monday attacked 2020 newcomer Michael Bloomberg's approach to the Democratic primary, suggesting he believes he can "buy" the nomination with "bags and bags of money," Bloomberg reports.

Driving the news: Bloomberg, who announced his candidacy on Sunday, is reportedly set to spend $100 million in digital ads in swing states attacking President Trump, per the New York Times. A source close to the billionaire and former New York mayor told Axios earlier this month that Bloomberg "will spend whatever it takes to defeat Donald Trump."