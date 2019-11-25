Stories

Warren accuses Bloomberg of trying to "buy" Democratic nomination

Elizabeth Warren speaks at a podium.
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Monday attacked 2020 newcomer Michael Bloomberg's approach to the Democratic primary, suggesting he believes he can "buy" the nomination with "bags and bags of money," Bloomberg reports.

Driving the news: Bloomberg, who announced his candidacy on Sunday, is reportedly set to spend $100 million in digital ads in swing states attacking President Trump, per the New York Times. A source close to the billionaire and former New York mayor told Axios earlier this month that Bloomberg "will spend whatever it takes to defeat Donald Trump."

What she's saying:

“His view is that he doesn’t need people who knock on doors. He doesn’t need to go out and campaign, people. He doesn’t need volunteers. And if you get out and knock on 1,000 doors he’ll just spend another $37 million to flood the airwaves and that’s how he plans to buy a nomination in the Democratic Party. I think that is fundamentally wrong,”
— Sen. Elizabeth Warren

