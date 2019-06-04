2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her "Green Manufacturing Plan" Tuesday, a $2 trillion proposal to develop the technology needed to power the Green New Deal over the next decade.
Why it matters: Warren is seeking to strike a progressive tone that focuses less on regulations and explicit goals and more on manufacturing and jobs than some other Democratic candidates as divisions emerge between the party and labor unions over the Green New Deal.
Details: The three elements of Warren's plan include...
- Green Apollo Program: Focused on clean energy manufacturing, the program would invest $400 billion in funding toward "clean energy research and development."
- Green Industrial Mobilization: A $1.5 trillion investment to purchase "American-made clean, renewable, and emission-free energy products for federal, state, and local use, and for export."
- Green Marshall Plan: A new federal office focused on selling green, American-made products abroad that calls for $100 billion in investment towards "assisting countries to purchase and deploy this technology."
Between the lines: Warren avoids an explicit goal for reducing emissions, instead opting to say more generally that her plan will help achieve "the ambitious goals" of the Green New Deal, which calls for net-zero U.S. carbon emissions by as soon as 2030.
