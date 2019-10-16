Sen. Elizabeth Warren will attend a closed-door meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Bold PAC on Thursday evening in D.C., according to three sources familiar with the plan.

Why it matters: Warren is only the second 2020 Democrat to meet with the caucus' fundraising arm so far this cycle. These meetings — designed to be candid and intimate conversations — help inform the caucus who to endorse in the presidential election.