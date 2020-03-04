Warren to "assess" path forward after disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is assessing her path forward in the 2020 race, a campaign aide tells Axios' Alexi McCammond.

Why it matters: Warren failed to win any states, including her home state of Massachusetts, and only amassed 12 delegates on Super Tuesday. As moderates Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg have consolidated behind Joe Biden, Warren has faced calls to drop out from some progressives who believe her campaign is kneecapping Bernie Sanders.

What they're saying: In an email to staffers, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau — who had previously insisted Warren would take her candidacy all the way to the convention — said that though Super Tuesday delegates are still being counted and the race remains "volatile," the team is "obviously disappointed."