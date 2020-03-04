59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Warren to "assess" path forward after disappointing Super Tuesday

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is assessing her path forward in the 2020 race, a campaign aide tells Axios' Alexi McCammond.

Why it matters: Warren failed to win any states, including her home state of Massachusetts, and only amassed 12 delegates on Super Tuesday. As moderates Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg have consolidated behind Joe Biden, Warren has faced calls to drop out from some progressives who believe her campaign is kneecapping Bernie Sanders.

What they're saying: In an email to staffers, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau — who had previously insisted Warren would take her candidacy all the way to the convention — said that though Super Tuesday delegates are still being counted and the race remains "volatile," the team is "obviously disappointed."

  • "All of us have worked for Elizabeth long enough to know that she isn’t a lifetime politician and doesn’t think like one," Lau continued.
  • "She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight."

Zachary Basu

Warren campaign makes case for path to nomination

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau outlined in a memo Sunday his argument for how the Massachusetts senator can win the Democratic nomination, following yet another disappointing primary result in South Carolina.

Why it matters: After the first four contests, Warren currently falls fourth in the Democratic field with just eight pledged delegates. She's facing an uphill battle on Super Tuesday, where polls have her progressive rival Bernie Sanders threatening to run away with the nomination.

Ursula Perano

Biden projected to win Massachusetts Democratic primary

Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Massachusetts Democratic primary with 91 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's a big win for Biden and a huge blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is in danger of falling to third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in her home state.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Sign of the times: A pro-Warren super PAC

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Nevada. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of women progressives who back Sen. Elizabeth Warren has formed Persist PAC, a super PAC airing pro-Warren ads starting Wednesday in an effort to boost her performance ahead of Saturday's crucial Nevada caucuses, a spokesman told Axios.

Why it matters: Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But these supporters have concluded that before Warren can reform the system, she must win under the rules that exist — and that whether she likes it or not, their uncoordinated help may be needed to keep her viable through this weekend's contest and into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

