"Persist": Elizabeth Warren plans April book

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will write about "six experiences and perspectives that have influenced her life and advocacy" in "Persist," out April 20 from Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt & Co. She was repped by Robert Barnett and Daniel Martin of Williams & Connolly.

What they're saying: "I wrote 'Persist' because I remain as committed as ever to fighting for an America that works for everyone," Warren said. "I’ve written a dozen books, but this one is especially personal."