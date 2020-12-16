Get the latest market trends in your inbox

"Persist": Elizabeth Warren plans April book

Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover: Henry Holt & Co.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will write about "six experiences and perspectives that have influenced her life and advocacy" in "Persist," out April 20 from Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt & Co. She was repped by Robert Barnett and Daniel Martin of Williams & Connolly.

What they're saying: "I wrote 'Persist' because I remain as committed as ever to fighting for an America that works for everyone," Warren said. "I’ve written a dozen books, but this one is especially personal."

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch, the muscle

Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is muscling out President Trump as the dominant day-to-day Republican powerbroker on Capitol Hill. 

Why it matters: Trump’s power persists, and will live on post-presidency. But McConnell — in his cunningly quiet but methodical way — is flexing his authority. It's a taste of a tension that will help define the next four years.

Ina Fried, author of Login
23 mins ago - Technology

Tech's hidden hand in the vaccine rollout

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Technology companies including IBM, Oracle, and Salesforce are working with governments and health agencies to manage the massive task of rapidly distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Why it matters: It's critical to make sure the limited supply of vaccines is distributed equitably and without wasting precious doses.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

A year of monumental change in the workplace

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In less than a year, the pandemic shot us more than a decade ahead in the workplace transformation.

The big picture: The pandemic's acceleration of telecommuting has changed much more than the way we attend meetings. We'll see lasting impacts on company culture, the job market, demographics and cities.

