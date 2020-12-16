"Persist": Elizabeth Warren plans April book

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Cover: Henry Holt & Co.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will write about "six experiences and perspectives that have influenced her life and advocacy" in "Persist," out April 20 from Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt & Co. She was repped by Robert Barnett and Daniel Martin of Williams & Connolly.
What they're saying: "I wrote 'Persist' because I remain as committed as ever to fighting for an America that works for everyone," Warren said. "I’ve written a dozen books, but this one is especially personal."