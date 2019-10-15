Elizabeth Warren's 2020 campaign will no longer accept contributions that exceed $200 from Big Tech and financial executives in an effort to keep big money out of politics, she announced Tuesday in a Medium post.
The big picture: Warren's decision has sparked debate in some Democratic circles about whether the party's presidential nominee can take on President Trump with funding sourced primarily from small, grassroots contributors.
- Warren's contribution guidelines apply to Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Lyft and Uber, the Wall Street Journal notes.
- The Massachusetts senator has pledged to break up Silicon Valley companies, including Amazon, Facebook and Google.
- Meanwhile, a battle between Warren and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been brewing as the election inches closer.
Context: With the help of the Republican National Committee, Trump has already raised more than $300 million over the first 9 months of 2019.
Between the lines: Warren is betting that shutting out big donors will attract sustained funding from grassroots donors and organizations. In the 3rd quarter, she raised $24.6 million after swearing off big money fundraisers.