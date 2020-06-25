58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado governor reopens inquiry into death of Elijah McClain

Gov. Jared Polis. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday reopened an inquiry into the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a violent confrontation with police.

Why it matters: The executive order comes after mounting pressure from Black Lives Matter activists who elevated McClain's case after months of inaction. Thursday's move directs state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate McClain's death and pursue charges as he sees fit.

  • "Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern,"Polis said Thursday.

The state of play: McClain, a massage therapist, was confronted by law enforcement after reports of a suspicious person who was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms while walking down a street. Officers subsequently put him in a chokehold, keeping him on the ground for 15 minutes before paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of sedatives.

  • He went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, and was declared brain dead on August 27, 2019. McClain was taken off life support three days later.
  • McClain can be heard on police body cams pleading for officers to release him, stating, "Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect my boundaries that I am speaking."
  • "I have no gun. I don't do that stuff," McClain added.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
14 mins ago - World

Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens

A lockdown delivery, in Uganda. Photo: Sumy Sadurni/AFP via Getty

Africa is reeling from the economic ravages of the coronavirus. Now the disease itself is accelerating across the continent.

Why it matters: “The question we’ve been asking is, ‘Is it that we will not see widespread outbreaks or that we haven’t seen them yet?’” says Tom Frieden, former CDC director.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
25 mins ago - World

In Russia's constitutional referendum, Putin seeks 16 more years

In Putin’s Russia, the parade comes before the election. Photo: Sergey Pyatakov/Host Photo Agency via Getty

Russians began voting Thursday on the most significant package of constitutional changes since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Why it matters: The most significant of all is the clearing of President Vladimir Putin's term limits to allow him to remain in power until 2036.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow