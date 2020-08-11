51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Elijah McClain's family sues Aurora police and paramedics

People marching in the street to protest the death of Elijah McClain on July 25, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The family of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in 2019 after officers put him in a chokehold and paramedics injected him with ketamine in suburban Denver, sued police and medical officials on Tuesday in federal court, AP reports.

Why it matters: Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd's killing have prompted a nationwide reckoning, resulting in renewed criticism of Aurora police officers over McClain’s death.

  • His family said they want to hold those responsible for their son's death accountable and to send a message that “racism and brutality have no place in American law enforcement.”

Context: Three white law enforcement officers responding to a call about a person wearing a ski mask stopped McClain on Aug. 24, 2019.

  • The officers put him in a chokehold and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine in an attempt to calm him down. McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was eventually declared brain dead. He was taken off life support several days thereafter.

What they're saying: “We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change its longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing,” the family said in a statement, according to AP.

  • The lawsuit claims that one officer jammed his knee into McClain’s arm “with the sole purpose of inflicting pain" by separating his bicep and tricep muscles.
  • It also claims that all three officers, who collectively weighed more than 700 pounds, simultaneously placed their body weight on McClain after the chokehold. McClain weighed 140 pounds, per AP.

Go deeper: Colorado governor reopens inquiry into death of Elijah McClain

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated Aug 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Riot declared in Portland again as protesters rally at police union building

Portland police officers pursue a crowd on Aug. 1. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Police declared a riot in Portland again overnight, as protesters rallied at the same police union building demonstrators broke into and set a fire at the previous night, per AP.

What's new: The latest protest was short-lived, according to AP. Police declared another riot early Monday as some demonstrators marched through the streets. "Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, and may subject you to the use of crowd control agents, impact weapons, or tear gas," the police tweeted.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Seattle police chief to resign as council votes for department cuts

A "Defund the Police" march in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 5. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best has written a resignation letter, effective Sept 2., as the city's council voted to cut the police budget Monday night, KING-TV first reported.

Why it matters: Best is Seattle's first Black police chief, AP notes. The council voted to reduce the $409 million annual police budget by $3.5 million for the rest of the year, cut about 100 officers' jobs from the 1,400-strong department and invest $17 million in "community public safety programs," Reuters reports. The one council member to vote against the changes said the action "does not do enough to defund the police," per AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate — the first Black woman to be named to a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, and potentially the first woman vice president if Biden defeats President Trump.

The big picture: Harris was probably the safest choice Biden could have made among his running mate finalists. She has a national profile and experience with elected office, was vetted and tested in the Democratic presidential primaries and can boost Biden's fundraising.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow