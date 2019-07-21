CUMMINGS: "George, no matter where I go, what I'm hearing over and over again from my constituents is, "Please save our democracy. Please save our country." And you know something else they say, George? They say "I'm scared." I have never, in my total of 37 years in public service, ever heard a constituent say they were scared of their leader."

Why it matters: Cummings, the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, has been reluctant to endorse impeachment. Yet he has not hesitated to attack President Trump as a racist who evokes fear in his own constituents, raising questions about when the Democratic Party's moral bar for impeachment will outweigh the potentially harmful political ramifications.