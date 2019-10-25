"Being a strong man includes being kind. There is nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There is nothing by looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You are not a sucker to have integrity, and to treat others with respect."

More of Obama's eulogy:

"I was sitting here and I was just noticing the Honorable Elijah E. Cummings, and you know this is a title that we confer on all kinds of people who get elected to public office. We are supposed to introduce them as honorable but — but Elijah Cummings was honorable before he was elected to office. There is a difference. There is a difference if you were honorable and treated others honorably."

"As individuals and as a nation, to rule ourselves in good source — Elijah understood that. That's why he fought for that's why he embraced this beloved community of Baltimore. That's why he went onto fight for the rights and opportunities of forgotten people all across America."

The big picture: Cummings was an early supporter of Obama in 2008, and the two were personal friends.

Cummings, who died on Oct. 17, became the first black member of Congress to lie in state at the Capitol this week.

