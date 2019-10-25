Thousands gather to say goodbye to Elijah Cummings

More than 4,000 people gathered to say goodbye to Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on Friday, with several notable Democrats and other politicians in attendance at his memorial service at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, and hundreds more lined up to pay their respects.

The big picture: Cummings, the son of a sharecropper, was an important Civil Rights era figure. He served in Congress for 23 years and, as head of the House Judiciary Committee, was one of President Trump's strongest critics. He was the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol, an honor given to nearly 20 former senators, representatives and presidents, the Washington Post notes, per House historians.