Members of the House and the Senate gathered on Thursday in the Capitol's Statuary Hall to pay tribute to their colleague, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.).

Why it matters: Cummings, one of the most influential figures in Washington, died last week. He is the first black lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, where he served his Maryland district for 23 years. At the time of his death, he was one of three House committee chairmen leading an inquiry into the impeachment of President Trump.