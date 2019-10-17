Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) died Thursday at age 68 due to "complications concerning longstanding health challenges," according to a statement from his office.

The big picture: Cummings had become one of the most visible House Democrats in recent years, given his committee's broad power to conduct oversight investigations against the Trump administration. This summer, President Trump attacked his Baltimore district as "disgusting" and "rodent infested," prompting bipartisan outrage.