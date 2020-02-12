2 hours ago - Health

Elective surgery's surprise medical bill risk

Caitlin Owens

Even patients who plan elective surgeries with in-network doctors at in-network facilities have a pretty good chance of receiving a surprise medical bill, according to a new JAMA study.

Why it matters: Surprise bills are a problem for the patients who receive them, but also for the system as a whole, as they drive up overall health care costs.

The study found that 20.5% of elective surgeries — procedures like hysterectomies and knee replacements — performed at in-network facilities and by in-network primary surgeons resulted in an out-of-network bill.

  • These bills came from providers who patients usually have no hand in choosing, like surgical assistants, anesthesiologists and radiologists.

Details: These bills ranged, on average, from less than $100 to several thousand dollars, depending on the specialty and the procedure.

  • The average potential balance bill was $2,011.
  • The largest potential bills tended to be from surgical assistants and anesthesiologists, which also were the most frequent sources of out-of-network bills.
  • The South and Northwest had particularly high rates of these bills.

Caitlin Owens

White House seems to back insurers in fight over surprise bills

In the debate over surprise medical bills, the White House said today it's "concerned that a push to overuse arbitration will raise healthcare costs" — indicating that it's not on board with the approach doctors and hospitals prefer.

The big picture: Congress is gridlocked between two approaches, pitting insurers against providers. White House spokesman Judd Deere also said the administration believes surprise bills from air ambulances should be addressed in the same legislation.

Caitlin Owens

ER doctors' pay raises outpace other specialists

Emergency doctors — which are at the center of the surprise billing debate — saw their compensation go up more than any other physician specialty between 2013 and 2017.

Why it matters: This translates into higher health care costs, which we all pay for through our taxes, premiums and out-of-pocket spending.

Caitlin Owens

Congress remains gridlocked on surprise medical bills

Congress says it's trying again to pass legislation protecting patients from surprise medical bills, but it doesn't appear to have resolved any of the fights that derailed the effort late last year.

The big picture: Surprise billing is the unique issue that splits lawmakers not by party, but by which industry group — insurers or providers — they sympathize with more. And both industries are fighting hard for their favored solution.

