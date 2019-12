Before 2016 , the job of local election officials could had been described as akin to a wedding planner who keeps track of who will be showing up on Election Day and ensures all the equipment and supplies are in place.

In 2019, it's "another level of war," said Jesse Salinas, the chief elections official in Yolo County, California. "We have to fight back, and we have to prepare."

The big picture: The Harvard-based Defending Digital Democracy Project, founded by former presidential campaign manager Robby Mook and Matt Rhoades, brought election officials from 24 states together with military advisers.

The project's latest playbook encourages state and local election officials to adopt a "battle staff" command structure with clear responsibilities and standard operating procedures for dealing with minor issues, AP notes.

The project is also providing officials with a free state-of-the-art incident tracking system.

The bottom line: “If democracy is under attack and you guys are the ones at the pointy end of the spear," said Eric Rosenbach, co-director of the Belfer Center, "why shouldn’t we train that way?"

