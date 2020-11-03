How to watch the battleground states

We're not going to know the next president until we have a clear idea of who's winning the battleground states — and some of those results will be delayed as states sort through an avalanche of mail-in ballots.

The big picture: If it's close, Americans could face a days-long waiting game to find out who the president-elect will be — especially if it comes down to Pennsylvania, where we might not know the results until at least Friday.

Election officials in states such as Georgia and North Carolina expressed confidence in being able to have clear (but not finalized) results on election night or the next day.

Arizona, Florida and Texas declined to provide an estimated timeline for completed results due to elections looking different in each county and uncertainty about late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Michigan could take until Friday, too.

Most of these key states — except Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and most of Michigan — have already been processing absentee ballots, which helps expedite the counting process.

Arizona, Florida and large counties in Texas have already started the counting process as well.

Reality check: No matter what anyone says on election night, waiting for mail ballots to be counted is normal and happens in every election.

What to watch: Here's when state officials have said we can expect unofficial election results: