1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former bipartisan top officials use $4 million ad buy to build faith in elections

Mike Allen

Screenshot via YouTube

The National Council on Election Integrity, a bipartisan group of 40 former U.S. officials trying to promote faith in elections, will launch a $4 million TV and digital ad buy on Thursday.

What they're saying: "While this election may feel different, we all call America home," says the ad, titled "Americans."

The state of play: The council includes top former officials from both parties, including Madeleine Albright, Donna Brazile, Michael Chertoff, Dan Coats, Tom Daschle, Bill Frist, Dick Gephardt, Jane Harman, Susan Molinari, Leon Panetta, Tom Ridge and more.

  • The digital ads for the Count Every Vote campaign will target Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The big picture: A spokesman tells Axios this is part of a $20 million buy for a public education campaign designed to shore up public faith in America's ability to hold a free and fair election.

Ben Geman
Oct 6, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden launches climate change ad in Michigan

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign will begin airing a TV ad in Michigan markets today about climate-related harm and risks to farmers.

Driving the news: The ad running in the Traverse City–Cadillac media market shows a family of fruit farmers discussing the topic.

Orion Rummler
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House disputes Kudlow claim that Trump worked in Oval Office

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The White House denied Wednesday that President Trump worked in the Oval Office on Tuesday while still suffering from coronavirus, despite an assertion otherwise from by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The state of play: Kudlow told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that Trump had worked in the Oval with unspecified "extra precautions" to protect against the spread of the virus.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 35,865,117 — Total deaths: 1,050,821 — Total recoveries: 25,005,316Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,502,004 — Total deaths: 210,918 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 109,646,837Map.
  3. Health: The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures.
  4. Politics: White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Biden tests negative for COVID.
  5. Business: Small businesses worry about survival as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
  6. Poll: Trust in science rose during the pandemic.
