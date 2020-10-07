Former bipartisan top officials use $4 million ad buy to build faith in elections

The National Council on Election Integrity, a bipartisan group of 40 former U.S. officials trying to promote faith in elections, will launch a $4 million TV and digital ad buy on Thursday.

What they're saying: "While this election may feel different, we all call America home," says the ad, titled "Americans."

The state of play: The council includes top former officials from both parties, including Madeleine Albright, Donna Brazile, Michael Chertoff, Dan Coats, Tom Daschle, Bill Frist, Dick Gephardt, Jane Harman, Susan Molinari, Leon Panetta, Tom Ridge and more.

The digital ads for the Count Every Vote campaign will target Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The big picture: A spokesman tells Axios this is part of a $20 million buy for a public education campaign designed to shore up public faith in America's ability to hold a free and fair election.

"The integrity of our democratic system is at stake," Daschle told the Wall Street Journal of the council's aims.

Go deeper: Watch the ad