El Salvador declares quarantine without confirmed coronavirus cases

Orion Rummler

A woman sanitizes a checking room at a private hospital on March 11 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Photo: Camilo Freedman/Aphotografia/Getty Images

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared a national 21- day quarantine on Wednesday, although the country has no confirmed coronavirus cases, following the World Health Organization classifying the outbreak as a pandemic.

Where it stands: The closest COVID-19 cases to the Central American country are located in Honduras, which has two confirmed cases as of Wednesday, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. There are eight cases in Mexico and 13 in Costa Rica.

Details: The quarantine was set at 21 days in order to determine whether or not there are COVID-19 cases within the country, Bukele said in a meeting with business unions on Wednesday.

  • The quarantine will prevent foreign travelers from entering the country.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Trump halts European travel to U.S., NBA suspends season

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

President Trump announced European travel to the U.S. will be restricted for 30 days, with some exemptions, and the NBA suspended its season — hours after the World Health Organization classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

The big picture: Cases continue to exponentially rise in Spain, Germany and France, while Italy is on complete lockdown, with more than 10,000 cases, second-highest to China. There are more than 126,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories with more than 4,600 deaths.

Fadel Allassan

Italy tightens coronavirus shutdown, closes all businesses except pharmacies and grocers

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the country's retailers and businesses, other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items," will close as the country responds to the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the most extreme measure any nation other than China has taken to stem the rapidly spreading virus. With more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths, Italy has had the worst outbreak outside of China. On Monday, Conte announced that the government extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country through April 3.

Rebecca Falconer

More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside for first time

A tourist wearing a medical facemask in Venice, Italy. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time, the World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Wednesday.

Details: Tedros called the sudden increase in cases in South Korea (1,595), Italy (453) and Iran (141) "deeply concerning."

