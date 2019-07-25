Einstein’s general relativity stubbornly passes yet another test

The big picture: Scientists want to find a test where Einstein's theory doesn't hold. The hope is to discover physics that can explain what Einstein's and Newton's equations cannot — the creation of the universe or what happens inside a black hole.

The new work complements that of the GRAVITY collaboration at the European Southern Observatory.

Both teams relied on detailed measurements of the star's 16-year orbit — Ghez helped to take the first measurement in 1995 — to detect the effects of gravity.

Test time came in 2018 when the star passed within 120 astronomical units of the black hole — about 3 times the distance between our Sun and Pluto.

Using the historical data for the star's orbit as a reference, the teams took measurements of the light emitted from the star as it moved by the black hole. They observed it was redder because, as predicted, it lost energy due to the effects of gravity from the black hole.

In the new study, the researchers report general relativity is 43,000 times more likely than Newtonian physics to describe the observations.

Researchers applaud the new study — the precision of the measurements, the patience of the endeavor, and the avenues of investigation it opens.

But Einstein's continued success is a challenge for the field.

"One of the problems we have is that Einstein’s theory just keeps passing the test over and over again. And we know that it can’t be the complete story," says Geraint Lewis, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Sydney.

"It is exciting and disappointing at the same time."

Einstein's and Newton's equations are correct — under certain conditions.

The search is for an all-encompassing construct that Newton and Einstein would be part of, says Zoltan Haiman, a theoretical physicist at Columbia University.

What's next: Knowing details of S0-2's path, researchers want to track the star to see if its orbit will rotate like general relativity predicts.