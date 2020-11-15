Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

In photos: Egypt uncovers 100 ancient coffins buried 2,500 years ago

Newly rediscovered ancient sarcophagi are displayed in Saqqara, Egypt. Photo: Fadel Dawood/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Archaeologists in Egypt unveiled Saturday some 40 gilded statues and at least 100 ancient coffins dating back over 2,500 years — and some contain mummies.

The big picture: The find in a vast pharaonic necropolis at Saqqara, south of Cairo, follows 59 intact sarcophagi uncovered at the site in September and October. Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Anany told a briefing, "Saqqara has yet to reveal all of its contents," per Al Jazeera. "Excavations are still under way."

An archaeologist cleans a statue, artifacts uncovered in Egypt's ancient capital of Memphis, where the Giza Pyramids and others are located. Photo: Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images
Archaeologists inspect a mummy, wrapped in a burial shroud. The antiquities date from the Ptolemaic dynasty, which ruled Egypt from about 320-30 B.C., and the Late Period of 664-332 B.C. Photo: Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images
Archaeologists clean statues and funerary masks during the unveiling. They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 40 feet. Photo: Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images
Wooden sarcophagi on display during the unveiling. El-Anany said the discoveries will be moved to "at least three" museums in Cairo, including the Grand Egyptian Museum that's being built near the Giza Pyramids. Photo: Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images
Egyptian archaeologists restore the newly discovered antiquities. Photo: Mohammed Fouad/Picture Alliance via Getty Images
The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site. Photo: Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Scientists sequenced DNA from ancient Egyptian mummies

Go deeper

Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump supporters gather in D.C. to protest election results

Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Crowds of Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to trumpet unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election and falsely assert that President Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has not publicly conceded to Biden and is pursuing lawsuits in a number of states with baseless claims of voter fraud while his own Department of Homeland Security has called the election "the most secure in American history."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
5 hours ago - World

In pictures: Diwali celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic

A woman lights sparklers during Diwali in Allahabad, India. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty Images

Many are celebrating a relatively low-key Diwali, the festival of lights, this year as coronavirus cases surge in many parts of the world.

Driving the news: Coronavirus restrictions and social distancing efforts have derailed the plans of many Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists who usually celebrate the festival by attending large gatherings.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge invalidates DACA suspension

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Photo: Greg Nash/AFP via Getty Images

Chad Wolf has not been serving lawfully as the acting secretary of Homeland Security, and therefore his suspension of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is invalid, a federal judge ruled on Saturday.

Driving the news: Wolf issued a memo in late July that said DHS would no longer accept new DACA applications and would limit renewals, pending a review of the program. The move came despite the June Supreme Court ruling that said the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the program, which offers protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow