Egypt releases Al Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Egypt releases Al Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

Mahmoud Hussein is embraced by a man upon his arrival at his family home in the Giza village of Zawyet Abu Musallam, Egypt. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after detaining him since December 2016, the network announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Egypt’s Ministry of Interior accused Hussein of defaming the government by disseminating false news while receiving monetary funds from foreign authorities, but never brought formal charges against him. Hussein and Al Jazeera repeatedly denied the allegations.

Context: Egyptian authorities have blocked its citizens from accessing Al Jazeera’s news website since 2017 after deeming it too critical of the government, per AP.

  • "There was no official comment by the Egyptian authorities on Hussein’s release on Saturday, which came a month after Egypt and Qatar restored ties following a Gulf summit held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia," Al Jazeera noted.

What they're saying: Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera, said the release of Hussein was "a moment of truth and an inspiring milestone towards press freedom," according to the network.

  • "Al Jazeera Media Network welcomes the news of Mahmoud’s freedom and believes that no journalist should ever be subjected to what Mahmoud has suffered for the past four years for merely carrying out his profession."
  • "Today, we are pleased he is finally reunited with his family, after being robbed four years from his life and deprived of his fundamental rights. We wish Mahmoud a speedy recovery and hope he will be able to overcome this past ordeal and start a new chapter in his distinguished career."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Daily school attendance falls amid pandemic.
  5. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  6. States Supreme Court rules California can't ban indoor worship, but can keep 25% cap.
  7. World: China approves Sinovac vaccine, its second shot for general public use.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about transportation equity, the coronavirus and the future of travel. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!