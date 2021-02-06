Egypt releases Al Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after detaining him since December 2016, the network announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Egypt’s Ministry of Interior accused Hussein of defaming the government by disseminating false news while receiving monetary funds from foreign authorities, but never brought formal charges against him. Hussein and Al Jazeera repeatedly denied the allegations.

Context: Egyptian authorities have blocked its citizens from accessing Al Jazeera’s news website since 2017 after deeming it too critical of the government, per AP.

"There was no official comment by the Egyptian authorities on Hussein’s release on Saturday, which came a month after Egypt and Qatar restored ties following a Gulf summit held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia," Al Jazeera noted.

What they're saying: Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera, said the release of Hussein was "a moment of truth and an inspiring milestone towards press freedom," according to the network.