Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Edgewell acquires women's razor maker Billie for $310 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Edgewell, the Connecticut-based maker of Schick razors, acquired DTC women's razor maker Billie for $310 million in cash.

Why it matters: This is the final move of an antitrust chess match in which Billie was a pawn.

Backstory: Billie agreed in early 2020 to be acquired by Gillette owner Procter & Gamble, with lots of industry chatter that the deal was primarily designed to put regulatory pressure on Edgewell's agreement to buy Harry's for $1.37 billion.

  • And it worked. Yes, P&G also got blocked by the FTC from buying Billie, but that was a small price to pay.
  • Billie had raised $35 million in VC funding from firms like Silverton Partners, Goldman Sachs, Female Founders Fund, Lakehouse Ventures, Serena Ventures and ACME Capital.

The bottom line: "Billie will continue to be led by its co-founders, Georgina Gooley and Jason Bravman .... Edgewell expects the acquisition to be slightly positive to Edgewell's adjusted earnings per share during fiscal 2022. Billie plans to expand into brick-and-mortar retail next year." — Jonathan Roeder, Bloomberg

Go deeper: Clearlake Capital Group to buy Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Nov 29, 2021 - Economy & Business

Clearlake Capital Group to buy Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Clearlake Capital Group agreed to buy Quest Software, an Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based provider of enterprise management software, from Francisco Partners for $5.4 billion (including debt).

Why it matters: This reflects ongoing private equity bounty from Dell's 2013 decision to go private, and its subsequent merger with EMC.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Omicron variant lifts Moderna's stock price — CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation.
  2. Politics: Biden says fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns."
  3. States: Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states — NYC urges masks indoors "at all times" regardless of vaccination status — New York declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron.
  4. World: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating worldWHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries — First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Updated 37 mins ago - Sports

College football gone mad

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks in front of his players. Photo: David Madison/Getty Images

In the span of two days, the head coaches of two of the biggest college football programs in America have jumped ship, wooed by even greater challenges — and the almighty dollar.

Driving the news: Lincoln Riley is ditching Oklahoma for USC in a deal reportedly worth $110 million. LSU poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame with a reported 10-year, $100 million contract.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

