Clearlake Capital Group to buy Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Clearlake Capital Group agreed to buy Quest Software, an Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based provider of enterprise management software, from Francisco Partners for $5.4 billion (including debt).

Why it matters: This reflects ongoing private equity bounty from Dell's 2013 decision to go private, and its subsequent merger with EMC.

  • In this case, Quest Software was born via Francisco's $2.4 billion carveout in 2016 of Dell's software unit, which was then split into two companies (the other, SonicWall, has been rumored to also be for sale).

The bottom line: "It is the latest big buyout in software, whose steady cash flow has become a major draw for private-equity firms, as they set their sights on bigger and bigger deals .... The price Clearlake is paying amounts to 10.9 times Quest's EBITDA for the last 12 months." — Miriam Gottfried, WSJ

For Toshiba, breaking up may be hard to do

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
21 mins ago - Technology

Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the company announced Monday. He will be succeeded by CTO Parag Agrawal, effective immediately.

The big picture: Dorsey is also the CEO of financial payments company Square, which he co-founded in 2009, and has become a crypto evangelist in recent years.

Go deeper
Kate Marino
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tracking the pandemic's unequal impact

Expand chart
Data: Morning Consult/Axios; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The pandemic was bound to hit the most economically vulnerable among us the hardest. New polling data from Morning Consult, out this morning, shows the degree to which those difficulties were more concentrated among people of color.

Catch up quick: The Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index has tracked the economic experience of adults in three wage groups since May 2020. We began publishing the findings in May of this year, and six months in, we’re slicing the data a little differently — and looking at inequality between ethnicities.

Go deeper
Axios
3 hours ago - Health

WHO says Omicron poses "very high" risk

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking in Geneva in October. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization said Monday in a new risk assessment that it believes the COVID-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk to the globe because it may be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

Why it matters: Though the WHO acknowledged there are still many uncertainties associated with the variant, the agency said it believes the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron around the world is "high."

Go deeper