Economy & Business

Economic sentiment is being pulled in both directions

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies and CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

The latest reading of a daily economic sentiment indicator from data firm CivicScience and consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies finds Americans' overall confidence has reached a crossroads and is holding steady.

What it means: The index is made up of confidence readings in different sectors and responses have sharply diverged in recent weeks.

The big picture: Confidence in the housing market increased for a second straight week, as did confidence in making a major purchase and buying a new home.

  • Confidence in the overall economy led the falling readings, reversing a previous eight-week rebound, along with declining confidence in personal finances and confidence in the job market, which fell to its lowest level since the inception of the ESI.

Powell joins the battle over fiscal spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After the House of Representatives released a proposed $3 trillion relief bill on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell weighed in, backing calls for Congress to do more to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Expectations for the pandemic-fueled recession are morphing from a short-term downturn to a potentially yearslong slog and economists are urging policymakers to adjust government spending accordingly.

Sports betting, two years later

Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Two years ago today, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), which had prevented states from creating their own sports betting regulations.

Where things stand: 24 months later, 18 states and counting have legalized it, launching an explosive new industry that touches sports, media, technology and more (though the pandemic has slowed growth in what was set to be a big year).

The pandemic broke America

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Eight weeks into this nation's greatest crisis since World War II, we seem no closer to a national strategy to reopen the nation, rebuild the economy and defeat the coronavirus.

Why it matters: America's ongoing cultural wars over everything have weakened our ability to respond to this pandemic. We may be our worst enemy.

