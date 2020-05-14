Economic sentiment is being pulled in both directions

The latest reading of a daily economic sentiment indicator from data firm CivicScience and consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies finds Americans' overall confidence has reached a crossroads and is holding steady.

What it means: The index is made up of confidence readings in different sectors and responses have sharply diverged in recent weeks.

The big picture: Confidence in the housing market increased for a second straight week, as did confidence in making a major purchase and buying a new home.

Confidence in the overall economy led the falling readings, reversing a previous eight-week rebound, along with declining confidence in personal finances and confidence in the job market, which fell to its lowest level since the inception of the ESI.

