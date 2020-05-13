10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Americans don't realize that coronavirus recovery may take months

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Economic experts including Fed chair Jerome Powell, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and a multitude of top market analysts and economists have been saying for weeks that a quick economic recovery is a "fantasy" and likely at least a year away.

The state of play: Average Americans aren't listening, and many are still banking on a V-shaped bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic once lockdown orders are lifted.

Driving the news: The NFIB's latest small business optimism survey showed that a "collapse in sales has led to lower earnings and dampened employment prospects for months to come."

  • "However, small business owners remain optimistic in the face of adversity as more expect the economy to improve ... and expect the recession to be short-lived."
  • Business expectations over the next six months jumped by 24 points from March.
  • And the outlook for business conditions in April rose to the highest in more than 18 months.

One level deeper: Workers have shown similar optimism, with 78% of all unemployed Americans expecting to be rehired in the next six months.

  • However, a new study by top academic researchers projects that more than 100,000 small businesses have closed permanently since late March, with at least 2% of all American small businesses now gone.
  • At least 3% of restaurant operators have gone out of business, according to the National Restaurant Association.
  • Major companies like Neiman Marcus, Forever 21, Gold’s Gym and Modell’s Sporting Goods have announced bankruptcy plans, while 3,000 store closings have been confirmed this year by companies including GNC, Macy's, GameStop and many others.

What's happening: "Consumer confidence is signaling a bit of cognitive dissonance right now," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at tax and consulting firm RSM, tells Axios. "People want to believe that their portfolios will recover in one calendar year."

  • A Harris Poll survey of ordinary Americans released today found nearly a quarter (23%) have put more money into the stock market, compared to 19% who have taken money out and 45% who made no changes.

The last word: That "cognitive dissonance" could also help explain why even with an unemployment rate that's likely above 25%, U.S. rent payments have decreased by just 1.5% from comparable May 2019 levels, despite eviction moratoriums.

Go deeper: States face economic death spiral from coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health

Study projects over 100,000 small businesses have permanently closed

Photo: Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images

A new study by economists at the University of Illinois, Harvard Business School, Harvard University and the University of Chicago projects that more than 100,000 small businesses have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The mass devastation to small businesses comes despite efforts by the federal government to keep them afloat as large swathes of the economy have been forced to close as a result of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow13 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during Senate testimony Tuesday that "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines, the U.S. novel coronavirus death toll continued to climb.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 82,300 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday night.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health