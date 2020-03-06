2 hours ago - Health

EBay blocks sale of some health supplies in response to coronavirus fears

Marisa Fernandez

No rinse hydro-alcoholic antiseptic gel bottles. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Online seller eBay said it's no longer allowing the sale of medical masks and certain cleaning products in the U.S. to prevent customers from buying scarce products at inflated prices.

The big picture: Sales of masks, health and cleaning supplies have skyrocketed in preparation for the further spread of the novel coronavirus across the country. States such as California have issued consumer alerts on price gouging.

"eBay is taking significant measures to block or quickly remove items on our marketplace that make false health claims. We are making every effort to ensure that anyone who sells on our platform follows local laws and eBay policies."
— EBay tells Axios in a statement

In connection with regulatory restrictions including price gouging laws in some states, eBay will block new listings and start to remove those that sell:

  • Masks including N95/N100 and surgical masks
  • Hand Sanitizer/Gel
  • Disinfecting wipes

Marisa Fernandez

Coronavirus panic fuels sales for health supplies and canned goods

Demand for cleaning supplies in-store and online are up. Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Online sales for health supplies skyrocketed this past week, with masks and disinfectants seeing triple-digit increases as consumers prepare for their communities to be impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Despite the stock market's nervous reflection of economic uncertainty, companies for cleaning, toiletry products and nonperishable foods are faring well amid expectations of social distancing and school closures in the U.S.

Orion Rummler

CVS faces shortage of face masks and hand sanitizer as coronavirus fears rise

A shops in Alhambra, California on Feb. 27 Photo: Frederic Brown via Getty Images

As more people are buying out Clorox wipes, sprays and bleach, CVS is handling temporary shortages of hand sanitizer and fitted N95 face masks that began earlier this month, CVS spokesperson Joe Goode told Axios.

Driving the news: Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington announced Friday that four patients are presumed to have the novel coronavirus. Three of them were infected by unknown means, per the CDC, while the fourth case is likely travel related.

Marisa Fernandez

Your best defense against coronavirus

Photo: Adrian Greeman/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Washing your hands is the best way to protect against the novel coronavirus, according to doctors and health officials, as the virus continues to spread around the globe.

Why it matters: Frequent hand washing can stop germs from spreading in a community, a known preventative for COVID-19 and influenza.

