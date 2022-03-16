Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits northern Japan, triggering tsunami alerts

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi, Japan, on Wednesday, tripping tsunami alerts in the northeastern regions, according to the country's meteorological agency.

The big picture: The earthquake struck just days after the 11th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that devastated Fukushima and triggered a nuclear crisis.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima prefecture last year injured at least 120 people and causing widespread power outages.

By the numbers: The Tokyo Electric Power Company said at least 2 million of its customers were experiencing power outages after the earthquake.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami threat is expected along the U.S. West Coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for update.