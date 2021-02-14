Sign up for our daily briefing
Taeko Naito in her home in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Feb. 14 after the quake struck. Prime Minister Suga Yoshihid said officials were working with local authorities to prepare for potential aftershocks and landslides, NHK notes. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture, injuring at least 120 people and causing widespread power outages, per Japanese broadcaster NHK.
The big picture: The Japan Meteorological Agency believes the quake was an aftershock from the deadly quake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear disaster at a Fukushima power plant on March 11, 2011.