In photos: Strong quake rocks Japan region hit by nuclear disaster

Taeko Naito in her home in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, Feb. 14 after the quake struck. Prime Minister Suga Yoshihid said officials were working with local authorities to prepare for potential aftershocks and landslides, NHK notes. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture, injuring at least 120 people and causing widespread power outages, per Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The big picture: The Japan Meteorological Agency believes the quake was an aftershock from the deadly quake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear disaster at a Fukushima power plant on March 11, 2011.

An evacuated family rests at a shelter set up in a sports arena in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, on Feb. 14. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images
An excavatorat the landslide site on the Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, on Feb. 14. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images
Screens display the suspension of operations of the Shinkansen bullet train in the Tohoku region at JR Tokyo Station in Tokyo on Feb. 14. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
Damaged buildings in Fukushima on Feb. 13, moments after the quake struck. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images
A Fukushima restaurant in Fukushima early Feb. 14. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Trump acquittal: Substance of charge "not in dispute"

President Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden issued a statement late Saturday in response to the Senate acquittal of former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Why it matters: Biden had distanced himself from the trial, but he didn't hold back in his first comments on its outcome — noting seven Republicans were among 57 senators to find Trump guilty "for inciting that deadly insurrection on our very democracy."

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president.

The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

Jacob Knutson
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaking to reporters at the White House on Feb. 4, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.

