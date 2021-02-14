A magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Japan's Fukushima prefecture, injuring at least 120 people and causing widespread power outages, per Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The big picture: The Japan Meteorological Agency believes the quake was an aftershock from the deadly quake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear disaster at a Fukushima power plant on March 11, 2011.

An evacuated family rests at a shelter set up in a sports arena in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, on Feb. 14. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

An excavatorat the landslide site on the Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, on Feb. 14. Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Screens display the suspension of operations of the Shinkansen bullet train in the Tohoku region at JR Tokyo Station in Tokyo on Feb. 14. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Damaged buildings in Fukushima on Feb. 13, moments after the quake struck. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images