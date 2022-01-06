Sign up for our daily briefing

Early data ranks 2021 as Earth's fifth warmest year

Andrew Freedman
Data: ERA5/ECMWF; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The early numbers are in, and 2021 ranks as the fifth warmest year on record, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Why it matters: The ranking signals that the temporary cooling influence of a moderate La Niña event in the tropical Pacific Ocean cannot do much to dampen the influence of human-caused global warming.

Details: The preliminary data from Copernicus is in line with projections by U.S. climate agencies such as NOAA, which has forecast that the year was almost certain to rank as the sixth warmest year in its database, which dates back to the late 19th century.

  • Copernicus' data, based on sophisticated splicing of observations with computer model, goes back to 1979.
  • As the chart shows, natural variability, such as La Niña episodes and their warmer relatives, known as El Niños, can cause global temperature anomalies to bounce up or down from year to year.
  • However, the overall trend consists of a relentless, human-driven upward march.
  • Copernicus has found that 21 of the 22 hottest years have come since the year 2000, while NOAA's records show the world's 10 warmest years have all happened since 2005.
  • The approximately 1.1°C (1.98°F) of global warming that's taken place since the preindustrial era is already leading to unprecedented extreme weather events, from heat waves to wildfires and more powerful hurricanes.

What's next: The Copernicus data will soon be finalized and joined by information from other global temperature tracking groups.

Erin Doherty
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: "Our democracy is at greater risk today"

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a round table meeting at the University of Strathclyde on November 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Former President Obama said Thursday that "our democracy is at greater risk today than it was" one year ago, when a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block the certification of President Biden's electoral college victory.

Driving the news: "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials - many of whom know better," Obama wrote in a statement.

Hans NicholsOriana Gonzalez
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

President Biden was unsparing in his criticism of former President Trump for fanning the flames of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack.

Driving the news: "The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election ... He sees his own interest as more important than this country's interest, America's interest," Biden said Thursday, without using Trump's name in his remarks.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: An hour-by-hour record of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where, inside, lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's electoral college victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

