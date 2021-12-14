Three loud climate warning signals

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
This week is bringing several fresh signals of a warming planet and the deepening perils that come alongside higher temperatures.
1. This year is a lock (at least 99% chance) to rank among the 10 hottest in temperature records that date back to 1880, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.
- 2021 has at least a 95% chance to rank as the sixth-warmest year.
- The average surface temperature in January-November was 0.84°C (1.51°F) above the 20th-century average, the sixth-warmest such period on record, NOAA said. November alone was the fourth-warmest.
- Every year in the top 10 has occurred this century, and the top five have all been in 2015 or later.
2. The latest temperature data arrived as scientists presented alarming new findings about the stability of a critical Antarctic floating ice shelf that helps prevent a massive glacier from sliding into the sea.
- Researchers have discovered new fractures in the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf, which acts like a cork in a wine bottle, buttressing the melting Thwaites Glacier. Thwaites already contributes up to 4% of the annual global sea-level rise.
- The findings, gained from on-site observations and unveiled at a scientific conference in New Orleans, suggest the ice shelf could break up in as little as five years, allowing inland ice to flow faster into the sea.
- Axios' Ivana Saric has more on the threat the "doomsday glacier" poses.
3. Finally, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Monday formally recognized a new Arctic temperature record: 38°C (100.4°F) in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk reached on June 20, 2020.
- The record is one of a series that "sound the alarm bells about our changing climate," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.