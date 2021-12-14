Sign up for our daily briefing

Three loud climate warning signals

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: NOAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

This week is bringing several fresh signals of a warming planet and the deepening perils that come alongside higher temperatures.

1. This year is a lock (at least 99% chance) to rank among the 10 hottest in temperature records that date back to 1880, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

  • 2021 has at least a 95% chance to rank as the sixth-warmest year.
  • The average surface temperature in January-November was 0.84°C (1.51°F) above the 20th-century average, the sixth-warmest such period on record, NOAA said. November alone was the fourth-warmest.
  • Every year in the top 10 has occurred this century, and the top five have all been in 2015 or later.

2. The latest temperature data arrived as scientists presented alarming new findings about the stability of a critical Antarctic floating ice shelf that helps prevent a massive glacier from sliding into the sea.

  • Researchers have discovered new fractures in the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf, which acts like a cork in a wine bottle, buttressing the melting Thwaites Glacier. Thwaites already contributes up to 4% of the annual global sea-level rise.
  • The findings, gained from on-site observations and unveiled at a scientific conference in New Orleans, suggest the ice shelf could break up in as little as five years, allowing inland ice to flow faster into the sea.
  • Axios' Ivana Saric has more on the threat the "doomsday glacier" poses.

3. Finally, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Monday formally recognized a new Arctic temperature record: 38°C (100.4°F) in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk reached on June 20, 2020.

  • The record is one of a series that "sound the alarm bells about our changing climate," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

Ivana Saric
17 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back "Doomsday Glacier" to collapse

Close look at the Thwaites Ice Shelf edge. Photo: NASA/James Yungel

Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years.

Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.

Worth SparkmanAndrew Freedman
Dec 13, 2021 - Axios NW Arkansas

Unusually warm, humid weather helped spark Arkansas tornadoes

At least two Arkansans died Friday due to tornadic activity that started northeast of Little Rock and cut through parts of five other states.

  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency, giving the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management $100,000 to assist with response and clean-up.

Driving the news: December tornadoes are not unheard of, but an event of this scale and ferocity is potentially unprecedented for this region.

Andrew Freedman
47 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Businesses face mounting flood risks

Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A groundbreaking report finds that businesses in the U.S. could lose more than 3.1 million days of operation next year due to increasing flood risks from human-caused global warming. This total may grow to 4 million days by 2051, the report predicts, warning of ripple effects throughout local economies.

The big picture: Previous reports had looked at residential and critical infrastructure exposure. This is the first detailed report examining commercial real estate's increasing vulnerability.

