Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back "Doomsday Glacier" to collapse in just 5 years

Close look at the Thwaites Ice Shelf edge. Photo: NASA/James Yungel

Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years.

Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.

State of play: The Thwaites Glacier is known as the "doomsday glacier," due to the possibility that it may already be past a tipping point into a virtually unstoppable, runaway melt.

  • Roughly the size of Florida, the Thwaites Glacier's meltwater already contributes to about 4% of global sea level rise.
  • The Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf acts as a brace preventing faster flow of meltwater from the glacier, and the shelf is held in place by an underwater mountain, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
  • This part of the ice shelf was previously thought to be stable until scientists took new measurements during a field campaign over the past 2 years.

Warming ocean water is melting the ice from below, meaning the shelf is gradually losing its grip on the underwater mountain and satellite imagery has revealed fractures in the shelf.

  • "Similar to a growing crack in the windshield of a car, a slowly growing crack means the windshield is weak and a small bump to the car might cause the windshield to suddenly break apart into hundreds of panes of glass," reads a summary of the findings.
  • The breaking of the ice shelf will increase the flow of ice off Antarctica, it adds.

The big picture: The Thwaites glacier is situated in a deep basin, so if it collapses, neighboring glaciers would follow, and over the next few centuries it could lead to the loss of the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet, contributing to a large rise in sea levels, according to Science.

  • “That would be a global change,” Robert DeConto, a glaciologist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told Science. “Our coastlines will look different from space.”

Andrew Freedman
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Energy & Environment

The corporate climate migration has begun

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies large and small, some with longtime roots in their neighborhoods, are on the hunt for new real estate that is less prone to weather and climate extremes.

Why it matters: The corporate migration underway indicates vulnerable communities may see an exodus of large employers in the coming decades as oceans encroach. Inland areas prone to flooding or wildfires mare see similar challenges.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornadoes: At least 74 dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "We expect this death toll to grow," Beshear said at an afternoon news briefing. Earlier Monday, he warned that with "this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

