Earnings reports to show if tech can keep growing in a pandemic

Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are all slated to report earnings after the markets close today, and that should give us a much better sense of how the tech industry is faring through the pandemic.

Why it matters: The reports should offer a clue of how sustainable tech's "new normal" is. That's especially important given that experts predict another and stronger wave of coronavirus in the U.S. that could force continued reliance on remote work for office employees.

The big picture: There is obviously much more to the economy, and even the digital economy, than these four companies. But their fortunes will reveal the degree to which tech companies can continue to enjoy success even with key industries like travel and entertainment still largely shut down.

We've already seen strong results from Microsoft, eBay and others, so there is reason to expect strength from other big tech firms.

What to watch: