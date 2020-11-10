Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Earnings have been much better than expected in Q3

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

So far, 86% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise for Q3, on pace for the highest percentage of companies reporting positive EPS surprises since FactSet began tracking the metric in 2008.

The big picture: Earnings for the S&P 500 in Q3 are on pace to decline by 7.5% from Q3 2019. That means S&P earnings are still headed for the third largest year-over-year decline since 2009, but the positive surprises have taken expected earnings up notably from an expected -25.3% on June 30.

Go deeper

Kyle Daly
17 mins ago - Technology

European Union hits Amazon with antitrust charges

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, claiming the company is acting anti-competitively when it uses data from sellers on its marketplace to develop its own products.

Why it matters: Europe could seek billions of dollars in fines from Amazon, and regulators' findings could inform the work of U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly started looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers last year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition starts congressional outreach

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden transition team is officially reaching out to Democratic lawmakers, telling them that President-elect Biden is eager "to seize this transition period to get started."

Why it matters: The transition is signaling that it wants to work with congressional offices and draw on their expertise — and personnel — to implement Biden's agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Valerie Biden Owens previews brother’s governing style

Valerie Biden Owens, her brother's closest political adviser for 49 years, told me in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that President-elect Joe Biden plans to ignore the distractions of President Trump while building and launching a government.

Driving the news: "He's never going to see Donald Trump again," Owens said Sunday in Wilmington, in her first on-camera interview since Joe Biden became president-elect. "Donald Trump is going off the stage on January 20th. ... That's history, that's past."

Go deeper (1 min. read)