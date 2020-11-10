Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
So far, 86% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise for Q3, on pace for the highest percentage of companies reporting positive EPS surprises since FactSet began tracking the metric in 2008.
The big picture: Earnings for the S&P 500 in Q3 are on pace to decline by 7.5% from Q3 2019. That means S&P earnings are still headed for the third largest year-over-year decline since 2009, but the positive surprises have taken expected earnings up notably from an expected -25.3% on June 30.