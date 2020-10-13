42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors expect Q3 earnings to be outstanding, but still very negative

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Earnings season officially kicks off today with big banks reporting and analysts are expecting strong outperformance.

What's happening: In the second quarter there was an unusually high 12.5 percentage point improvement in earnings results from their original projections (to -31.6% from -44.1%) due to a record-high percentage of companies reporting positive EPS surprises (84%).

  • Investors are betting on a repeat, as Q3 earnings estimates have been consistently upgraded over the past few weeks, to -20.5% from -25.3% on June 30.

The state of play: Earnings per share estimates have seen the second-highest upward revision since the financial crisis, Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity at Bank of America Securities, says in a note to clients.

  • She's expecting even better results based on the economy's better-than-expected third quarter macroeconomic data and predicts earnings will be 5 percentage points better than even the improved expectations.
  • That's thanks to exceptionally strong manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI reports, rising oil prices, strong consumption trends and a weakened dollar.

Where it stands: Of the 22 S&P 500 companies that already have reported earnings, 20 beat estimates, and they beat by a margin of 25%, according to Nick Raich, who tracks corporate earnings at Earnings Scout.

  •  “Analysts have not had the benefit of corporate guidance, and without that guidance, they assumed the worst, and the worst has not come,” Raich told CNBC.

By the numbers: Over the past five years on average, S&P 500 companies have exceeded estimated earnings by 5.6%, per FactSet, and 73% of S&P companies have reported actual EPS above the mean EPS estimate on average.

Yes, but: Even if earnings do beat by 5 percentage points from their improved level, the actual earnings decline for the quarter would be 17.6%, the second largest year-over-year decline by the index since Q2 2009 (-26.9%), trailing only the previous quarter's earnings (-31.6%), FactSet notes.

  • The S&P 500 is 20% higher than it was a year ago.

Jeff Tracy
7 mins ago - Sports

MLB hosts its first fans of the season

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Globe Life Field hosted 10,700 fans for Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night, and will do the same for the rest of the series, as well as next week's World Series.

Why it matters: These are the first baseball games all year with fans that aren't made of cardboard, and the operation's success — or failure — will dictate MLB's 2021 attendance policy.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jerome Powell's ironic legacy on economic inequality

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If there's anyone who should be talking about economic inequality it's Jerome Powell, a man who as Fed chair has aimed a spotlight on the issue and put the Fed on an intentional trajectory toward reducing it through policy.

Yes, but: Pressed for answers on how the central bank's policies have impacted wealth and income inequality among Americans during last week's virtual meeting with the National Association for Business Economics, Powell dodged and downplayed.

Sam Baker
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How Amy Coney Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Appointing three Supreme Court justices will likely be President Trump’s most important achievement, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett may well be the most important of the three.

Why it matters: Barrett would transform the court’s internal politics, handicapping Chief Justice John Roberts and establishing a new center of gravity on the right. Her presence would force a whole new set of strategic calculations among the justices — and those calculations will shape the law of the land for a generation.

