34 mins ago

Earnings on pace for a strong rebound

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet

Thanks to a cadre of better-than-expected earnings results from the companies that have reported their fourth-quarter earnings so far, the earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 has risen to 0.7%.

Why it matters: That is a far cry from the estimated earnings decline of -1.7% at the end of the quarter. If it holds, this would mark the first time the index has reported year-over-year growth in earnings since Q4 2018. 

What's happening: Positive earnings surprises have led to a net $8.5 billion increase in earnings for the index since Dec. 31, FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters notes.

  • This has been driven largely by IT companies, which have accounted for $5.4 billion of the net $8.5 billion increase (or about 63%).
  • "The positive earnings surprises reported by Apple ($4.99 vs. $4.55), Microsoft ($1.53 vs. $1.32), and Intel ($1.52 vs. $1.25) were substantial contributors to the increase in earnings for the index during this time," Butters says.

Dion Rabouin

S&P 500 earnings on pace for 4th straight negative quarter

Strong earnings reports from buzzy tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft have dominated headlines, but the numbers for the broader market remain negative.

What's happening: With 45% of S&P 500 having reported earnings, FactSet estimates an overall earnings decline of 0.3% for the quarter.

Feb 3, 2020
Dion Rabouin

S&P 500 companies expect declining earnings and profit margins for Q4

Reproduced from FactSet

S&P 500 companies are poised to see a 2.1% decline in earnings along with net profit margins of 10.7% , FactSet data show, based on reports from the companies that have so far reported their results from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Why it matters: Both numbers suggest overall weakness in 2019, analysts say.

Jan 23, 2020
Dion Rabouin

S&P 500 earnings continue to improve

With more than half of the companies on the S&P 500 having reported earnings, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is down just 0.1% from three weeks ago. That's well above the 1.3% average decline for the past five years, excluding 2018, which was boosted significantly by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

By the numbers: So far, 22% of S&P companies have revised first-quarter profit targets higher, the highest percentage since Q2 2018 and third-highest since 2012, Bloomberg data show.

Feb 7, 2020