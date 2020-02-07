2 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 earnings continue to improve

Dion Rabouin

With more than half of the companies on the S&P 500 having reported earnings, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is down just 0.1% from three weeks ago. That's well above the 1.3% average decline for the past five years, excluding 2018, which was boosted significantly by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

By the numbers: So far, 22% of S&P companies have revised first-quarter profit targets higher, the highest percentage since Q2 2018 and third-highest since 2012, Bloomberg data show.

  • And, Bloomberg notes, "sell-side EPS estimate revisions are tracking at 47%, an improvement from readings in the 30%-range this time last year."

Yes, but: The coronavirus outbreak may lower 2020 earnings, Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloomberg. She expects downside effects from the virus could pull growth figures down by about 4%.

S&P 500 earnings on pace for 4th straight negative quarter

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 8. Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

Strong earnings reports from buzzy tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft have dominated headlines, but the numbers for the broader market remain negative.

What's happening: With 45% of S&P 500 having reported earnings, FactSet estimates an overall earnings decline of 0.3% for the quarter.

S&P 500 companies expect declining earnings and profit margins for Q4

Reproduced from FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

S&P 500 companies are poised to see a 2.1% decline in earnings along with net profit margins of 10.7% , FactSet data show, based on reports from the companies that have so far reported their results from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Why it matters: Both numbers suggest overall weakness in 2019, analysts say.

The S&P 500 could be overvalued

The New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 8. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

The S&P 500 is too rich on a number of levels, according to calculations in a new paper from Ned Davis Research that examines the index's price to earnings, profits and price to sales.

What's happening: Not only is the benchmark stock index's current P/E ratio "well above fair value," S&P companies' prices relative to sales is at a record high, “well in excess of what they were in 2000 or 2007 at those peaks,” Ned Davis, the company's senior investment strategist, says in a note to clients.

