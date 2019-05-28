Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

E-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk, study finds

Young people vaping.
Photo: Getty Images

Chemicals used to flavor electronic cigarettes can damage cells that line blood vessels and may pose a risk to a user's heart in the long-term, finds a study of human cells grown in the lab, published Monday.

Why it matters: The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, is the latest evidence that vaping may be harmful.

What they're saying: "Until now, we had no data about how these e-liquids affect human endothelial cells," said study author and Stanford Cardiovascular Institute director Dr. Joseph Wu, a professor in the medical school's departments of medicine and radiology.

"This study clearly shows that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes. When we exposed the cells to six different flavors of e-liquid with varying levels of nicotine, we saw significant damage. The cells were less viable in culture, and they began to exhibit multiple symptoms of dysfunction."
— Study author Dr. Joseph Wu

The other side: A February study found e-cigarettes are an effective way for smokers to quit smoking — twice as effective as other nicotine products like gum and patches.

E-cigarette