E-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk, study finds

Chemicals used to flavor electronic cigarettes can damage cells that line blood vessels and may pose a risk to a user's heart in the long-term, finds a study of human cells grown in the lab, published Monday.
Why it matters: The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, is the latest evidence that vaping may be harmful.
What they're saying: "Until now, we had no data about how these e-liquids affect human endothelial cells," said study author and Stanford Cardiovascular Institute director Dr. Joseph Wu, a professor in the medical school's departments of medicine and radiology.
"This study clearly shows that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes. When we exposed the cells to six different flavors of e-liquid with varying levels of nicotine, we saw significant damage. The cells were less viable in culture, and they began to exhibit multiple symptoms of dysfunction."— Study author Dr. Joseph Wu
The other side: A February study found e-cigarettes are an effective way for smokers to quit smoking — twice as effective as other nicotine products like gum and patches.
