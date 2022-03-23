Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Electric bicycle manufacturer Ride1Up closed a $6.5 million Series A, led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund.

Why it matters: Big money keeps flowing to micro-mobility.

Context: San Diego-based Ride1Up is the latest to transition from the local bike shop to the VC board room.

Rad Power Bikes, another direct-to-consumer manufacturer, last year raised more than $300 million (not a typo) in two rounds largely led by corporate investors such as Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Management and Research, and TPG.

Cowboy e-bikes — which, despite the name, has its only brick-and-mortar location in Brussels (ah, yes, the cowboys of Flanders) — announced an $80 million fundraising round in January.

Australian e-bike maker Zoomo, which is focused on last-mile delivery, added an extra $20 million in February to its $40 million Series B, bringing the company's total fundraising to over $100 million.

Driving the news: Ride1Up has seen steady sales growth since its launch in 2018, and weathered the impacts of supply chain disruptions unleashed by the pandemic. Competitors' eye-popping fundraising rounds spurred the decision to seek fresh capital.

"We could compete, but it’s a space of massive — there’s the mindset that there’s a little window to become known in the public eye, and everybody else is doing that," founder Kevin Dugger tells Alan.

Managing the supply chain has made operations "a little bit more capital intensive," Dugger adds.

By the numbers: The U.S. reportedly imported 790,000 e-bikes in 2021, up from 450,000 e-bikes in 2020 and and about 250,000 in 2019.