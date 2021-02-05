Sign up for our daily briefing

Electric bike company lands $150M for expansion

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo courtesy of Rad Power Bikes.

The electric bike company Rad Power Bikes has landed $150 million in new funding to expand its operations, including plans to widen its retail and service network.

Driving the news: Funders include Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, the Rise Fund, existing investor Vulcan Capital and others.

  • The Seattle-based company says it's already North America's largest e-bike brand and now plans to quickly grow from the 325 employees it reached last year.
  • The company "plans to double the size of its team by the end of 2021, hiring throughout North America, Europe and Asia," the announcement states.
  • The company did $100 million in sales in 2019 but isn't disclosing its 2020 volumes, TechCrunch reports (and Rad Power Bikes later told me the same thing).

Why it matters: Electric mobility raises the prospect of cleaner transport, though it depends on how much it's replacing driving versus cannibalizing bicycles or walking.

Oriana Gonzalez
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with National Guard troops on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images

The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Joe Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

Driving the news: January's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in Trump's last month in office, but the economy gained just 49,000 jobs.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicles "arms race" gets big shot in the arm

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Ford plans to invest $22 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, an amount that's nearly double its prior plans, the company said.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of how the world's biggest carmakers are pouring more resources into tech that's still a tiny slice of the auto market.

