Durbin seeks to replace Feinstein as top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Monday he will seek to become the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee next year, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said she will step down from the position.

The big picture: Durbin has served on the committee for 22 years. He noted Monday he is its most senior member who already isn't serving on the leadership of another panel. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) has seniority over Durbin, but chairs the Appropriations Committee.

What he's saying: Durbin thanked Feinstein "for her distinguished leadership" on the committee, adding that he is "proud to call her my friend and colleague,"

"I intend to seek the top Democratic position on the Judiciary Committee in the 117th Congress. We have to roll up our sleeves and get to work on undoing the damage of the last four years and protecting fundamental civil and human rights."

What to watch: Two Senate runoff races in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls the Senate.