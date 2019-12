The House Ethics Committee instructed Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) to stop voting in the House on Thursday in light of his guilty plea to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds for his personal expenses.

The big picture: Hunter has not answered reporters' questions on whether he intends to resign from the House entirely, following his guilty plea on Tuesday. He insisted in 2018 that he would not resign after being forced to step down from all committee assignments, per the New York Times.