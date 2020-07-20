1 hour ago - World

Dua Lipa courts controversy with tweet backing Albanian nationalism

Dua Lipa at the Grammys in January. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pop star Dua Lipa faced backlash on Sunday after tweeting a flag of "Greater Albania," showing Albania expanding its borders to include some portions of Kosovo, Serbia, Greece and North Macedonia.

Why it matters: The flag represents an ultra-nationalist idea that historically ethnic Albanian parts of the Balkans should be returned to Albanian control. Lipa, 24, was born in the U.K., but her parents are Kosovar Albanians — and Kosovo is central to much of the dispute.

The backstory: Kosovo, which is 93% ethnically Albanian, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 — a decade after rebel Kosovar Albanians fought to break away from what was then Yugoslavia in the Kosovo War. More than 1 million people were displaced in the conflict.

  • Some nationalists have advocated for the unification of Kosovo and Albania, particularly in the decade since Kosovo's independence, though little concrete action has been taken.
  • Lipa also included the definition of the word "autochthonous" in her tweet: "indigenous rather than descended from migrants or colonists." That definition, too, refers back to the Albanian nationalist argument for expansion.
Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic tears down a "Greater Albania" flag from a drone in 2014 as Albanian defenders look on. Photo: Alexa Stankovic/AFP via Getty Images

The state of play: The flag in her tweet was flown by a drone over a 2014 soccer match between Albania and Serbia, prompting the match to be suspended after it brought the two teams to blows and sent Serbian fans spilling onto the field to join in, per the BBC.

  • Albanian fans weren't even allowed to attend the match in Belgrade, given the already heightened tensions between the two nations.
  • "If someone from Serbia had unveiled a flag of Greater Serbia in [Albania's capital] Tirana or [Kosovo's capital] Pristina, it would already be on the agenda of the UN Security Council," Serbia's foreign minister said after the incident.

The big picture: Political scientist Florian Bieber, who studies ethnic conflict in the Balkans, called Lipa's tweet "stupid nationalism."

  • "It claims that one group has more rights because it was there earlier, which is not a credible claim considering that nations are modern. ... It also suggest that migrants should be excluded or less worthy. Hardly a message for anybody who, like herself, represents the ability for the child of migrants to succeed," he added.

The bottom line: The regional tensions will get some international attention in the coming months, as the European Union moved to open formal accession talks earlier this year with both Albania and North Macedonia.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 14,538,115 — Total deaths: 606,922 — Total recoveries — 8,188,292Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 3,774,769 — Total deaths: 140,536 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. The state of play: How the U.S. blew its response.
  4. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
  5. Politics: Trump says he'll resume daily briefings.
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll resume coronavirus briefings

President Trump told reporters at the White house Monday that he plans to resume his daily coronavirus press briefings sometime this week, "probably starting" Tuesday.

Why it matters: The president ended the briefings in April after aides urged him to scale them back given their length and penchant for drawing controversy, such as when Trump suggested that disinfectants, like bleach, could be used to treat coronavirus.

Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - Health

World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in The Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

