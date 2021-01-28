Sign up for our daily briefing

Drug prices in the U.S. are much higher than in other countries

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Prescription drug prices in the U.S. are more than 256% higher than other 32 other countries, with the gap driven by brand-name drugs, a new report by nonpartisan RAND Corporation shows.

The big picture: Drug spending in the U.S. jumped by 76% between 2000 and 2017, and the costs are expected to only increase over the next decade, per the report.

  • Total drug spending of the countries studied was $795 billion. The U.S. accounted for 58% of sales, but just 24% of the volume.
  • Prescription drug spending in the U.S. accounts for more than 10% of all health care spending, according to the report.

By the numbers: Prices for brand name drugs in the U.S. averaged 3.44 times higher than the prices in other nations, when 2018 drug sales were analyzed. Some of the highest brands treat life-threatening illnesses, hepatitis C or cancers.

  • Generic drug prices in the U.S., on the other hand, were lower — only 84% of the average paid in other nations.

Noteworthy: Much of the current research on international drug price comparisons are more than 10 years old, the report says, noting its index can help give a better overview of health care spending.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Technology

Big Tech bolts politics

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Big Tech fed politics. Then it bled politics. Now it wants to be dead to politics. 

Why it matters: The massive social platforms that profited massively on politics and free speech suddenly want a way out — or at least a way to hide until the heat cools. 

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

GameStop as a metaphor

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A half-forgotten and unprofitable videogame retailer is, bizarrely and incredibly, on the lips of the nation. That's because the GameStop story touches on economic and cultural forces that affect everyone, whether they own a single share of stock or not.

Why it matters: In most Wall Street fights, the broader public doesn't have a rooting interest. This one — where a group of small traders won a multi-billion-dollar bet against giant hedge funds by buying stock in GameStop — is different.

Jennifer A. Kingson
17 mins ago - World

"Megacities" on the rise

Data: Macrotrends; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Places with more than 10 million residents — known as megacities — are becoming more common as people from rural areas migrate to urban ones.

Why it matters: The benefits of megacities — which include opportunities for upward mobility and higher wages — can be offset by their negatives, like the fact that they're breeding grounds for COVID-19.

