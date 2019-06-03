Details: Udenyca is a biosimilar version of the cancer drug Neulasta. Its list price is 33% lower than Neulasta’s.

UnitedHealthcare will soon be redesigning its drug coverage so that it will only cover Udenyca after patients try Neulasta, and only if it doesn’t work for them.

That’s a big reversal from the way things work with traditional generics, when you have to fail on the generic before you can get the brand-name drug. Instead, patients will have to use the more expensive drug first.

But it’s common in the world of biologics and biosimilars.

How it works: United will give preferential treatment to Neulasta because Amgen, which makes Neulasta, offered a bigger rebate than Coherus, which makes Udenyca, a source familiar said.

Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate discounts in the form of rebates — part of which they keep as profits.

“Amgen will pursue any avenue they have to block out the competition and extend this monopoly,” said Denny Lanfear, the chairman, president, and CEO of Coherus.

Lanfear suspects that Amgen offered United bigger rebates across its entire portfolio of drugs to gain a competitive advantage. Udenyca is Coherus’ only product, so it simply can’t match the scale of such an offer.

United did not comment on the record. Amgen did not return a request for comment.

Between the lines: If United did get a steep discount on a range of Amgen drugs, it’s able to pass those savings on to the insurers and employers it works for — which is, essentially, the way the system is supposed to work.

But patients’ out-of-pocket costs are often based on drugs’ list prices, so some will be paying more because of this arrangement.

The bottom line: Because biosimilars are a new class of drugs, these kinds of arrangements not only disadvantage one drug, but are keeping the whole category from catching on, critics argue.