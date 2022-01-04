The big-ticket drugs that have higher prices in 2022

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios
Drug companies raised the prices on hundreds of medications on Jan. 1, with most prices up 5% to 6% on average.
Why it matters: The start of the new year is the most popular time for drug companies to hike prices, and even though high drug prices remain one of the biggest political health care issues, increases in 2022 are tracking in line with other recent years.
By the numbers: Pharmaceutical companies increased prices on 460 drugs on Jan. 1, according to drug prices monitored by research firm 46brooklyn.
- The number of drugs that had price increases on Jan. 1 of prior years according to 46brooklyn: 629 (2021), 385 (2020), 359 (2019), 538 (2018) and 494 (2017).
- Many drugmakers implement price hikes on other days throughout January, so expect more increases in the coming days.
Between the lines: Several blockbuster drugs were included in this initial batch of 2022 price hikes.
- Gilead: ⬆️ 5.6% on HIV drugs Biktarvy and Descovy.
- Pfizer: ⬆️ 6.9% on breast cancer drug Ibrance, ⬆️ 6.9% on its Prevnar vaccine and ⬆️ 4.4% on the costly heart drugs Vyndamax and Vyndaqel.
- Purdue: ⬆️ 5% on opioid poster child OxyContin.
- Vertex: ⬆️ 4.9% on Trikafta, a blockbuster cystic fibrosis medication that has no competitors and already has a list price of more than $311,000 per year.
Yes, but: These actions affect the drugs' list prices. Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate lower drug prices in the form of rebates, so drugmakers often collect lower net prices.
- However, list prices still matter because they are what the uninsured pay, and deductibles and coinsurance rates are often based on a drug's list price.
- Drug companies also capture most or all of a list price increase for patented drugs that have little competition, like those mentioned above.
What they're saying: "We expect net prices to continue to decline due to increased rebates and discounts," a Gilead spokesperson said in response to the company's price hikes. The spokesperson did not answer specific questions about the rebates for those drugs.
- "The modest increase is necessary to support investments that allow us to continue to discover new medicines and deliver those breakthroughs to the patients who need them," a Pfizer spokesperson said. When posed specific questions about Ibrance's rebates, the spokesperson said: "We do not disclose detail at the product-level."
- Vertex's price increases on Trikafta and its other cystic fibrosis drugs "are the first price increases for a Vertex medicine since 2017, and the first ever for ... Trikafta, and they "reflect the significant value these medicines bring to patients." Vertex similarly did not respond to questions about rebates.
Our thought bubble: List price increases don't tell the entire story about U.S. drug pricing, but drug company claims about how net prices are falling right now distort how much prices have increased over time.