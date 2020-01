Between the lines: Political pressure has forced some drugmakers to consider fewer price hikes on their medicines or to keep the increases in single-digit percentages.

Raising prices doesn't necessarily mean net drug spending (after rebates and other discounts given to health insurers) goes up — but it usually does, and many drug price increases aren't justifiable.

What we're seeing: Some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies are bumping up prices on popular brand-name drugs, according to pharmaceutical industry analyses from several investment firms.

AbbVie: ⬆️ 7.4% on Humira, the world's top-selling drug that is facing major competition and lower prices everywhere — except the U.S.

Biogen: ⬆️ 6% on Tecfidera, a multiple sclerosis drug that is facing a major patent lawsuit.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: ⬆️ 6% on blood thinner Eliquis and ⬆️ 1.5% on Opdivo, a blockbuster cancer drug that is injected and usually doesn't have rebates.

Gilead: ⬆️ 4.8% on a host of medicines, including its main HIV drugs (Truvada, Descovy and Biktarvy).

Pfizer: ⬆️ 5% on breast cancer pill Ibrance and ⬆️ 7.3% on Prevnar, a vaccine that is the company's best-selling drug.

Looking ahead: Amgen, Eli Lilly, Merck and other companies haven't released any drug price increases yet, usually waiting until a few days or weeks after the start of the new year.

