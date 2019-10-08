By the numbers: Here are the drugs (and manufacturers) highlighted in ICER's report, along with the increase in net spending attributable to each drug's price increase.

Humira (AbbVie): $1.9 billion

Rituxan (Roche): $806 million

Lyrica (Pfizer): $688 million

Truvada (Gilead Sciences): $550 million

Neulasta (Amgen): $489 million

Cialis (Eli Lilly): $403 million

Tecfidera (Biogen): $313 million

Those figures aren't just the dollars Americans spent on drug copays and other out-of-pocket costs. They mostly reflect the higher amounts people paid through health insurance premiums and taxes.

A common thread: Most of those drugs have faced competition from generics or biosimilars. Erin Fox, a pharmacotherapy professor at the University of Utah, said in a tweet that is "a typical time to jack up prices without adding value."

The other side: ICER published an appendix in the report, which has been in the works for months, that included rebuttals from the pharmaceutical firms in question.