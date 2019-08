The annual cost of multiple sclerosis treatments in Medicare Part D increased more than 400% between 2006 and 2016, according to a new analysis in JAMA Neurology.

By the numbers: Annual costs increased from a mean of $18,660 to $75,847, and patients' out-of-pocket costs increased by more than 700%. There were only 4 self-administered MS therapies before 2009; 7 more have entered the market since then.

